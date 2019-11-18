BASF acquires 3D printing service provider Sculpteo

BASF has formally agreed to acquire the online 3D printing service provider Sculpteo.

The agreement was signed on November 14th and is expected to become effective in the next few weeks, pending regulatory approval by the relevant authorities.

The acquisition will enable BASF to market and establish new industrial 3D printing materials more quickly.

Sculpteo’s management team fully supports the acquisition and will remain in place to provide customers and partners with the expanded service spectrum.

Dietmar Bender, Managing Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions, said: “Through the acquisition of Sculpteo, we can provide customers and partners with even faster access to our innovation 3D printing solutions. In addition, our customer will benefit from an extended range of services.”

“Together with Sculpteo, we are pursuing our goal of establishing additive manufacturing as a proven technology for industrial mass production.”

Clément Moraeu, CEO and Co-Founder of Sculpteo, said: “We are excited to join the BASF team and thus benefit from BASF’s outstanding R&D to provide our customers with innovative solutions.”