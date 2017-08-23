BASF acquires filament producer Innofil3D

BASF has bought filament producer Innofil3D, based in Emmen, the Netherlands.

Volker Hammes, Managing Director at BASF New Business, said: “With this acquisition, BASF is moving one step further along the value chain and can now provide not only plastic granulate for 3D printing but also the next processing level: the filaments.”

Innofil3D makes high-value customised plastic filaments for fused filament fabrication, a special 3D printing process that manufactures items layer by layer from melted plastic. The functionality of the printed item is determined not only by the plastics, but also by the consistently high quality of the filaments. The Dutch company’s product range will add thermoplastic filaments for 3D printing to BASF’s portfolio.

Hammes added: “Following the recently announced establishment of BASF 3D Printing Solutions, based in Heidelberg, Germany, this is another important step in strengthening our 3D business."

Jeroen Wiggers, Managing Director of Innofil3D, said: “We are very happy to be part of BASF. One of the first immediate advantages is that this will accelerate the further development of the newest filament technologies, making us even better able to help our customers be successful now and in the future.”