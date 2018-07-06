BASF acquires two manufacturers of 3D printing materials

BASF New Business (BNB) has acquired all the shares of two manufacturers of 3D printing materials, Advanc3D Materials in Hamburg and Setup Performance SAS in Lyon.

Setup Performance develops and manufactures innovative products for laser sintering and Advanc3D Materials markets high-performance plastic powders and formulations for selective laser sintering (SLS).

BNB is integrating both companies into its subsidiary BASF 3D Printing Solutions (B3DPS), which will include research, development and distribution of SLS materials.

Setup Performance, which operates a production site in Lyon, is Advanc3D Materials’ partner in the development and manufacture of SLS materials.

The company says the acquisition is an important step forward for BASF in its expansion in the field of 3D printing.

“Following our acquisition of Innofil3D last year and the consequent strengthening of our market presence in plastic filaments for layer extrusion we are now in similar fashion expanding our market access in the area of powder bed fusion,” said Dr. Dietmar Bender, Vice President Manufacturing & Technology at BNB.

“The portfolio complements our existing range, being perfectly suited to products such as polyamide 11, polyamide 12 and polypropylene.”