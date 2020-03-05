BASF and Hengst develop reusable spin-on oil filter made from Ultramid Structure LFX

BASF and Hengst have developed the world’s first reusable plastic spin-on filter module for car.

Blue.on is a sustainable alternative to conventional spin-on modules made from metal, since it does not need to be replaced during filter change.

BASF and Hengst develop reusable spin-on oil filter made of engineering plastic Ultramid® Structure LFX

It is made from Ultramid Structure LFX, a long glass fibre-reinforced high-performance plastic from BASF.

Blue.on offers a solution to a key problem of the automotive industry when it comes to oil filter change, as each year around two billion oil filters are replaced and disposed.

Christian Janeba, Senior Key Account Manager in BASF’s Performance Materials division, said: “Hengst presented to us the idea of developing a resource-saving alternative to metal housings showing the same performance.”

“We supported the development process constructively with material development and a comprehensive engineering package, focusing on sustainability at all times.”

Michael Böhm, Product Manager at Hengst, said: “The development took a lot of time, but the result is highly convincing. All partners were not only eager to find an innovative technical component, but also a sustainable solution for the automotive industry and car drivers.”

“Innumerable tests and trials to which BASF contributed its comprehensive know-how in plastics finally led to a positive outcome.”