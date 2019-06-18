BASF and SIBUR collaborate to develop innovative polymer solutions

BASF and SIBUR are collaborating to develop innovative polymer solutions at SIBUR’s PolyLab Research and Development Center in Moscow.

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Cooperation took place on May 30th at SIBUR’s newly inaugurated state-of-the-art PolyLab at the Skolkovo Innovation Center to seal the strong commitment from SIBUR and BASF.

× Expand Mr. Achim Sties, Senior Vice President, Performance Chemicals Europe, BASF SE (right) and Mr. Pavel Lyakhovich, member of the Management Board and Managing Director, OOO SIBUR, at the signing ceremony sealing the strong commitment from both compan...

Both companies will work together to leverage on the digital technologies in production and R&D, and to develop an innovative range of polymers using the plastic additives offered by BASF.

In addition, BASF will support with its technical expertise the development of new technology tests at PolyLab, the main R&D hub of SIBUR NIOST, and SIBUR’s production facilities.

The companies plan to also jointly develop new high-performance additive solutions, focusing on highly demanding converting conditions for polymers and specifically targeting long term durable goods.

They will promote these new solutions at joint technical events to educate SIBUR’s customers and industry players.

Pavel Lyakhovich, Member of the Management Board and Managing Director at SIBUR, said: “The new agreement extends our strategic partnership with one of the global chemical majors and unlocks new opportunities for all consumers of polymer products.”

“Combining the extensive knowhow from both companies, we will develop modern synthetic materials that are advanced and sustainable.”

Achim Sties, Senior Vice President of Performance Chemicals Europe at BASF, said: “SIBUR focuses very strongly on promoting innovative solutions to drive technological advancement in the industries they operate in, supporting circular economy.”

“They have also been our long-term business partner. At BASF, we are committed to developing additive solutions that perform economically and last longer.”

“I am convinced that this extended partnership with SIBUR will accelerate the goals of both companies to drive long term success through innovative solutions by leveraging on the strong additives know-how of BASF and extensive synthetic polymer experience of SIBUR.”