BASF and Toray Advanced Composites sign supply agreement

Toray Advanced Composites and BASF signed a manufacturing and supply agreement focused on the production of continuous fibre reinforced thermoplastic (CFRT) tapes for the automotive and industrial markets.

Toray Advanced Composites will produce CFRT tapes using Ultramid engineering thermoplastics developed and produced by BASF.

The fibre manufacturer will reinforce BASF’s Ultramid PA6 (Polyamide) resins with either glass fibre or with carbon fibre.

BASF believes with these CFRT materials, automotive manufacturers can design and rapidly produce optimized components at a lower cost, while using the latest fabrication methods such as automated stamp forming and over moulding.

“BASF has been a valued partner for Toray Advanced Composites for many years. This new supply agreement strengthens our ability to make the highest quality tapes, affordably, for our customers,” said Keisuke Ishii, Chief Executive Officer of Toray Advanced Composites.

“By developing innovative lightweight, composite material technologies for automotive applications, this partnership underlines both companies’ strong commitment to drive sustainable solutions,” added Jeff DeAlmeida, Vice President, Transportation Industry, Performance Materials North America, BASF.