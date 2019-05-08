BASF at Techtextil 2019

BASF will showcase its range of products at Techtextil 2019 from May 14–17, 2019 in Frankfurt.

One product will include Elastollan, the company’s thermoplastic polyurethane at suitable for production of a wide range of materials for the textile industry, due to its high elasticity and excellent mechanical strength.

The new opaque film type Elastollan SP 818 combines high water vapour permeability with good adhesion and processing properties, especially for blown film extrusion.

BASF Elastollan – a real all-rounder: BASF will be presenting a wealth of materials for textile applications at the Techtextil 2019 This Freeflex fibre spun from Elastollan TPU was used for a jacket which was shown at the New York Fashion Week and which will be presented at Techtextil. Its stretch and high versatility inspired the fashion label Seven Crash.

Also on show at Techtextil 2019 will be Elastollan-coated polyester and polyether fibres, whose uses include processing into UV-resistant, highly flexible fabrics for shading systems or leisure furniture.

BASF will be showcasing two further products at the trade fair, Elastollan Bondura, a TPU for solvent-based adhesives and extrusion coatings. It can be used as a base polymer for single-component adhesives or in combination with cross-linking agents.

Elastollan Hotbond is a TPU for hot-melt adhesives and the melt flow index can be adapted according to the type.

BASF will also present the full suite of FreeflexTM fibre spun from Elastollan TPU.