BASF, Borealis, Südpack, and Zott present prototypes of food packaging made from 100 per cent recycled material

BASF, Borealis, Südpack, and Zott have come together on a pilot project that has seen multilayer food packaging made from 100 per cent recycled materials.

The project was made possible thanks to the collaboration, with BASF supplying chemically recycled polyamide, and Borealis providing sustainably produced polyethylene, with Südpack using these materials to produce multilayer film for a specially sealed packaging for Zott Gourmet Dairy.

The raw materials for polyamide and polyethylene were produced in very small quantities as part of the ChemCycling project, and the pyrolysis oil derived from plastic waste was supplied by a partner and fed into BASF’s Verbund production site in Ludwigshafen as feedstock.

Maurits van Tol, Borealis Senior Vice President for Innovation for Technical and Circular Economy Solutions, said: “What is special about this pilot project is that both components of the packaging, the polyamide and polyethylene, are made from chemically recycled material.”

“This innovative solution came about thanks to the selection of special polymers. In addition, the collaboration between the companies involved made it to possible for the first time to consistently certify each step up from the raw material to the finished packaging.”