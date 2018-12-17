BASF breaks new ground in plastic waste recycling

BASF is breaking new ground in plastic waste recycling with its ChemCycling project.

Chemical recycling provides an innovative way to reutilise plastic waste that is currently not recycled, such as mixed or uncleaned plastics.

Using thermochemical processes, these plastics can be utilised to produce syngas or oils.

The resulting recycled raw materials can be used as inputs in BASF’s production, thereby partially replacing fossil resources.

BASF is already developing pilot products, including mozzarella packaging, refrigerator components and insulation panels.

× Expand BASF Dr. Andreas Kicherer and Dr. Stefan Gräter talk about the different types of plastic waste and their recycling Dr. Andreas Kicherer and Dr. Stefan Gräter

Stefan Gräter, head of the ChemCycling project at BASF, said: “This new way of recycling offers opportunities for innovative business models for us and our customers, who already place great value on products and packaging made from recycled materials but who cannot or do not want to make any compromises when it comes to quality.”

BASF Infographic

As a next step, BASF plans to make the first products from the ChemCycling project commercially available.

Andreas Kicherer, sustainability expert at BASF, added: “However, technological and regulatory conditions must be met before the project is market-ready. For one thing, the existing technologies to transform plastic waste into recycled raw materials such as pyrolysis oil or syngas must be further developed and adapted so that consistently high quality is assured.”