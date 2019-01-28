BASF Color Solutions and Inno-Comp join EuMBC

BASF Color Solutions and Inno-Comp have become the latest companies to join the European Masterbatchers and Compounders Association.

The EuMBC now has 20 members, including Clariant, Ampacet, and Teknor Apex.

Marc Cornu, EuMBC President, said: “EuMBC is pleased to welcome two new members in 2019. It is great to see our membership continues to grow. With BASF Color Solutions and Inno-Comp our association has two more important industry players on board. We are looking forward to working together with the two new members in the interest of the masterbatch and compound industry.”