BASF commences its smart Verbund project in China

BASF has launched its smart Verbund project in Zhanjiang, China, and has commenced building its first plant.

The project will mark a milestone of the company’s $10 billion investment project announced in July 2018.

The first plants will produce engineering plastics and TPU to serve the increasing needs of various growth industries in the southern China market and throughout Asia.

Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE, said: “We are determined to support our customers in southern China to drive growth with innovative products and sustainable solutions.”

“By utilising the latest digital technologies and applying the highest safety standards, the new Verbund site will be a role model for sustainable production contributing to the development of a circular economy in China.”

Stephan Kothrane, President for Asia Pacific Functions, President and Chairman for Great China at BASF, said: “Zhanjiang is a perfect location for BASF to strengthen our footprint of local production in China.”

“The smart Verbund site will form a solid foundation for a world-class industrial cluster in Zhanjiang and establish stronger business connections between South China and other Asian countries.”