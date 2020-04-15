BASF donates over 100 million protective masks

As part of BASF’s Helping Hands campaign to help fight against coronavirus, the company is donating 100 million protective masks to Germany.

The masks will be purchased in China and prepared for shipment to Germany.

× Expand BASF

BASF will also be producing hand sanitiser, and has already distributed 150,000 litres free of charge to hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region of Germany.

Martin Brudemuller, Chairman of BASF’s Board of Executive Directors, said: “BASF is closely connected with its neighbours and society at its sites.”

“This help is a matter of course for us. A special thanks goes to the many employees who show exemplary commitment.”