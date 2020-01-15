BASF expands production capacity for Irganox 1520L in Italy

BASF plans to increase the production capacity for its antioxidant Irganox 1520L by 20 per cent at its site in Pontecchio Marconi, Italy.

Irganox 1520L is a key product in BASF’s antioxidant portfolio, and with the expansion BASF is responding to an increasing market demand and aims to better serve its global customers.

× Expand Industrialfoto Bruno Gori BASF will add 20% to its existing capacity for Irganox® 1520L at its Pontecchio Marconi production plant in Italy by debottlenecking operations.

Achim Sties, Senior Vice President for Performance Chemicals at BASF, said: “The production expansion of Irganox 1520L underlines our clear commitment to continuously support the growth of our customers.”

“By debottlenecking operations at our Pontecchio plant in Italy, we are able to respond quickly to an increasing market demand.”