BASF Group sales slightly lower in second quarter

BASF has released its second quarter results, with sales decreasing by four per cent to €15.2 billion, with sales volume declining by six per cent.

All segments within the business recorded lower volumes, apart from Nutrition & Care.

The decline was most pronounced un the Chemicals and Agricultural Solutions segments, thanks to the scheduled steam cracker turnarounds in Antwerp and Texas, as well as unfavourable weather conditions in North America affecting the Agricultural Solutions segment.

Portfolio effects accounted for plus two per cent thanks to the seeds and non-selective herbicide businesses acquired from Bayer.

EBITDA before special items decreased by 27 per cent to €2 billion, and EBIT before special items came in at €1 billion, 47 per cent lower than in the prior-year period.