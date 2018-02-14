BASF insulation panel wins German Design Award from Design Council

BASF, the global chemicals company, won a 2018 German Design Award for its Slentite high-performance insulation material based on polyurethane aerogel, from the Design Council.

The distinction was awarded for excellent product design in the Building and Elements category. The expert jury stressed particularly the varied opportunities that Slentite offers architects, designers and planners because of its special product characteristics. The insulation panel, which consists of up to some 90 per cent air and is breathable, permits up to 50 per cent slimmer insulation than conventional materials – for maximum efficiency combined with high aesthetic standards. It is the first breathable aerogel to be produced as a solid polyurethane panel. Its outstanding insulation performance is coupled with outstanding processing qualities. The clean, dust-free panels can be easily cut to size on site and applied directly to walls or coated beforehand. Slentite enables space-saving insulation solutions in both new builds and energy upgrades.

The German Design Award ranks among the most highly prestigious design competitions worldwide. In an elaborate nomination process, only those products and communication design services are invited to participate in the competition that demonstrably stand apart from the competition. This year the jury received over 5,000 submissions.

Marc Fricke, Slentite project manager at BASF, said: “We are proud of the award - It confirms that we have succeeded in many years of in-depth research in developing a product that will deliver true added value to the marketplace. We already look forward to reporting on the first specific live projects in which Slentite is making that decisive difference.”