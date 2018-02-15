BASF joins the World Plastics Council

BASF, the global chemicals group, has joined the World Plastics Council (WPC), a global organisation of key leaders in the plastics industry. The WPC intends to promote industry topics of global relevance like the responsible use of plastics, efficient waste management and solutions to marine littering.

Raimar Jahn, President Performance Materials, BASF, said: “Doing business in a sustainable manner is an integral part of BASF’s strategy and has been a central inspiration already since its foundation. For example, using by-products of one plant as raw materials for another does limit waste generation and increase efficiency. This Verbund principle is part of BASF’s identity. Additionally, we are involved in initiatives addressing global challenges and engaging entire value chains such as Operation Clean Sweep. We implement this international program designed to retain plastic pellets from getting lost in the environment - joining the WPC is a way to be further involved in creating a world that provides a viable future with enhanced quality of life for everyone.”

BASF is a member of American Chemistry Council and PlasticsEurope that are associate members of the WPC and working towards a more sustainable, circular and resource-efficient economy. The WPC does not replace national or regional plastics associations. Instead, it focuses on issues that require global or at least multi-regional solutions. For a company such as BASF, present in all markets, these widespread actions can be implemented throughout all the regions to contribute to circular economy and a cleaner tomorrow.