BASF named a General Motors Supplier of the Year for 14th time

BASF was named a 2018 General Motors (GM) Supplier of the Year for the fourteenth time since 2002.

The award is presented to suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost.

Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

× Expand BASF Left to right: Anirvan Coomer (Executive Director Global Purchas (L-R) Anirvan Coomer (Executive Director Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, GM), Sean McKeon (Vice President, OEM Coatings, BASF), Dirk Bremm (President, BASF’s Coatings division) and Greg Warden (Executive Director and Global Functional Leader - Body Engineering, GM).

BASF helps GM improve productivity and environmental performance.

BASF’s Coatings division provides its time and resource saving Integrated Paint Process to GM and supplies many GM plants with advanced coating technologies.

Steve Kiefer, GM Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, said: “We hold our suppliers to a high bar. They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

Dirk Bremm, President, BASF’s Coatings division, added: “This award is a result of strong customer focus from the whole organization. Our business relationship with GM is centered around innovation, performance and continuously enhancing the customer experience.”

Bremm accepted the award on behalf of BASF at the 27th annual awards ceremony at General Motors Global Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, on May 15.