BASF opens first phase of the new antioxidants manufacturing plant in Shanghai

BASF has opened the first phase of its world-scale antioxidants manufacturing plant in Shanghai.

With an annual capacity of 42,000 tonnes, the plant will produce antioxidants and associated forms and blends for the plastics additives market.

The units for power blending, liquid antioxidants and formgiving are now operational as part of the plant’s first phase.

Dr Markus Kamieth, Member of the Board of Directors for BASF SE, said: “Asia is the world’s largest antioxidants market and China accounts for also 65 per cent of the market in Asia. We expect the market will show attractive growth in the medium to long term.”

Dr Stephen Kothrade, President for Functions Asia Pacific, and President and Chairman for Greater China for BASF, said: “By investing in advanced production plants in China, we want to anticipate and fulfil our customers’ needs even better. We will combine our unique expertise in the chemical industry with our customers’ competencies, and jointly develop solutions that are both profitable and responsible.”