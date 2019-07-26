BASF receives Global Purchasing Excellence Award by Jaguar Land Rover

BASF’s Coatings division has received the highest distinction at Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) Global Purchasing Excellence Award event.

During the ceremony held in Worcestershire, UK, BASF was presented with the “Customer First Recognition Award” which honours the company’s outstanding customer focus.

BASF’s Coatings division supports Jaguar Land Rover by combining modern paint processes with special effect pigments and technologies.

The company has supported manufacturing operations at JLR’s production sites and has been closely involved in environmentally sustainability projects, including recycling plastics.

“This has been a great partnership from day one. We are so pleased to win this award and to be recognised for supplier excellence linked to paint supply and services provided to Jaguar Land Rover, this is a great achievement,” said Paul Flavell, Account Manager JLR, BASF.

“BASF is delighted and grateful to be awarded with this exclusive recognition from Jaguar Land Rover,” added Thomas Kloster, head of the Automotive OEM Coatings Solutions Europe business unit at BASF’s Coatings division.

“It demonstrates the great commitment and capability of our team to focus on the customer and to offer the innovative solutions that JLR needs.”