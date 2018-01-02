BASF reshuffles board appointing Vice-Chairman Brudermüller as company Chair

Martin Brudermüller, currently Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, will become Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE. He succeeds Kurt Bock, BASF’s Chairman since 2011, and director since 2003. This change will allow Bock to be elected as a member and chair of BASF’s Supervisory Board in 2020 after the end of the statutory two-year cooling-off period.

Hans-Ulrich Engel became new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors.

As of BASF’s AGM on May 4th 2018 the management team will consist of:

Martin Brudermüller, 56, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and Chief Technology Officer; Michael Heinz, 53, Industrial Relations Director; Hans-Ulrich Engel, 58, Vice-Chairman and Chief Financial Officer; Markus Kamieth, 47, Head of Care Chemicals, Pigments and Health; Saori Dubourg, 46, Head of Construction, Bioscience and European Operations; Sanjeev Gandhi, 51, Head of Monomers, Petrochemicals and Asia-Pacific region operations, and Wayne T. Smith, 57, head of Catalysts and Coatings.