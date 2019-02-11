BASF, Seven Crash and San Fang collaborate to revolutionise fashion at New York Fashion Week

by

BASF and San Fang have collaborated with Seven Crash, a Fashion label, to provide a significant breakthrough in fashion.

BASF’s advanced material solutions presented in the ‘Quantus’ collection include Freeflex fibre spun from Elastollan TPU, which looks and feels like a cotton tee.

San Fang supported the manufacturing process, for the development of Freeflex and the product’s low heat setting temperature enables fabrics to dry quickly, saving energy in its production and daily use.

Freeflex can change the colours and appearance for the most complex textile designs and be incorporated into traditional clothing to make outfits more exciting with its luminous feature, says the BASF.  

This is displayed in a series within the collection where the fabrics glow in the dark through its reflective surfaces.

Another material used, Haptex, a sustainable polyurethane (PU) solution for synthetic leather, offers good haptics, strong stitching, and high peel strength.

As no organic solvents are used in the manufacturing process, it complies with stringent volatile organic compounds (VOC) standards.

The ‘Quantus’ collection of streetwear outfits has been unveiled at the Autumn/Winter New York Fashion Week 2019.

