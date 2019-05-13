BASF signs exclusive contract with Lactips to market bio-based and biodegradable product for home care as well as industrial and institutional cleaning applications

BASF and Lactips have announced that both companies have signed an exclusive contract to market Lactip’s water-soluble, 100 per cent bio-based and fully biodegradable material prepared from natural ingredients.

This long-term partnership supports BASF’s strategy to leverage sustainable solutions to drive business growth.

BASF and Lactips will bring in their respective expertise to offer this innovative technology to the home care as well as the industrial and institutional (I&I) market.

While Lactips focuses on the development of the film material technology based on technical casein obtained from excess of milk protein production, BASF will bring in its expertise in network and supply chain to market the product.

The solution of Lactips aims on the replacement of polyvinyl alcohol films in home care and I&I applications, such as dishwasher tabs.

Robert Parker, Director of New Business Development at Care Chemicals for BASF, said: “Sustainability plays a major role in all of BASF’s business processes.”

“Lactips’ solution for films for dishwasher tabs supplements our existing portfolio of sustainable offering. It allows us to provide our customers with a broad portfolio of biodegradable products for the home care industry.”

Hélène Gramatikoff, CEO of Lactips, said: “Lactips is proud to have its technology marketed by a leading global partner with a strong network. We will benefit from BASF’s experience and latest developments in the home care industry.”