BASF starts new company for 3D printing

Chemicals giant BASF has set up a 3D Printing company, BASF 3D Printing Solutions, based in Heidelberg, in the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg, to develop applications for its 3D printing arm.

It said the new company will work closely with researchers and application engineers from BASF and its partners, such as universities and customers.

Volker Hammes, the new Managing Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions, said: “The field of 3D printing for industrial applications is highly dynamic and still emerging. This means there is a need for agile, startup-like structures with interdisciplinary teams and quick decision-making processes. Combining the customer-focused 3D printing activities in one location at a dedicated business is an important success factor.”

BASF 3D Printing Solutions will run the 3D printing application technology centre in Heidelberg of Deutsche Nanoschicht, a BASF subsidiary.

The new company will initially employ around 30 experts, many of whom were already working for BASF in the field of 3D printing.