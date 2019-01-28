BASF to combine digitalisation and IT expertise into single division

BASF has announced it is combining its digitalisation and IT expertise into a single Digitalisation and Information Services division.

Since 2015, cross-divisional teams have explored the opportunities for the intelligent use of data and digital technologies, tested them in pilot projects and rolled them out in the company.

Work in research and development has also been supported by digital solutions, with the Quriosity supercomputer being a main driver in this area.

In order to pool all activities and bring the experts from digitalisation and IT closer together, the new Digitalisation and Information Services functional division was established on January 1st.

The division is headed by Christoph Wegner, who will also serve as Chief Digital Officer at BASF.

Wegner said: “Over the last few years, we have shown how to implement digitalisation in a chemical company. Now, the new organisation will help lend more assertiveness to the topic. We will support the digital activities at BASF and drive them forward more quickly than before in collaboration with the colleagues from the different business units, functions and research and development units.”

“We are pursuing a clear goal with this approach, which is that we want to introduce new digital solutions which provide our customers with clear added value.”