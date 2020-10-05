BASF to host virtual platform for Fakuma 2020

× Expand BASF FAKUMA

After organisers made the decision to postpone the 2020 edition of Fakuma as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, BASF is hosting a dedicated virtual platform where customers can interact with its materials experts.

The platform, which will be free to access online from October 13 to 20, will offer more than 20 theme stands on 3D printing, processing technologies, electromobility and more.

"We want to give our customers, whom we would of course have been very happy to welcome personally at the trade show, the opportunity to interact with our experts," says Jürgen Becky, Head of the Performance Materials business unit in Europe.

“This is precisely where the virtual platform comes in: Flexible from home, on the train or from the office – the exchange with BASF experts is still guaranteed.”

Presentations, live chats and much more

BASF will deliver a varied programme for its visitors to the virtual trade fair, including 15 exciting presentations on current hot topics in the plastics industry such as digitalisation, sustainability and electric mobility.

These will take place from October 13 to 15 and from October 19 to 20. Afterwards, BASF experts will be available for live chats to discuss with visitors. In addition, the 20 theme stands, showcasing products ranging from household applications and metal replacement to tailor-made solutions for the mobility of today and tomorrow, will be accessible.

Live chats to get in touch with the experts will also be offered at the booth. Product samples of BASF’s new Ultramid F Balance, a transparent, flexible and partly bio-based material, can also be ordered.

Interested parties need to register to access the platform, to sign up, visit: fakuma.basf.com.