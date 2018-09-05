BASF to increase capacity for Hexanediol at its Ludwigshafen site

BASF intends to increase the production capacity of 1,6-Hexanediol (HDO) at its Ludwigshafen Verbund site by more than 50 percent.

After the start-up in 2021, BASF’s global annual nameplate capacity of HDO will be more than 70,000 metric tons per year at its production facilities in Ludwigshafen, Germany and Freeport, Texas, United States.

BASF says due to its superior performance compared to other materials, it’s customers use the intermediate to formulate high quality industrial, automotive, wood or leather coatings, polyurethane plastics, adhesives and cosmetics.

HDO also serves as a raw material for environmentally- friendly applications including low volatile organic compound formulations for coatings and adhesives.

There is also the production of reactive thinners in the formulation of epoxy systems which are used for the efficient production of rotor blades for modern wind turbines and other applications.

“By increasing our HDO production capacity, we will continue to support the fast- growing customer demand for high-quality HDO formulations globally,” said Dr. Andrea Frenzel, President, BASF Intermediates Division.

“The expansion is in line with the general trend for high performance and environmentally friendly technologies in the automotive, furniture and packaging industry.”

Michael Britt, Senior Vice President, BASF Intermediates Europe, added: “With the investment we provide our customers more flexibility and reliability of supply than we did before. The volumes from the additional capacity in Ludwigshafen will mainly serve the strong European customer base as well as the fast growing Asian market.”