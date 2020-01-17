BASF to move UK headquarters to Stockport

BASF will be moving its UK headquarters to Stockport town centre later this year, after signing to take 21,500 square feet at 2 Stockport Exchange.

BASF has 13 locations across the UK, with eight of them being manufacturing sites.

× Expand BASF

Richard Carter, Managing Director of BASF in the UK and Ireland, said: “We are looking forward to moving to this exciting new connected location later this year.”

“Our new office space in Stockport Exchange will feature an open and collaborative workspace to enable new and more agile ways of working.”

“We want to establish a high-performance organisation to enable us to be successful in an increasingly competitive market environment. The move to Stockport is part of an ongoing Future of Work project, which will deliver a better workplace experience through improved digitalisation, increased flexibility, and empowered leadership.”