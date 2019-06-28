BASF to reshape organisation with expected 6,000 job reductions

BASF has announced it is creating conditions for greater customer proximity, increased competitiveness, and more profitable growth, thanks to an organisational realignment.

BASF is streamlining its administration, sharpening the roles of services and regions, and simplifying procedures and processes.

As a result, the company is expected to see savings of €300 million.

In the course of the strategy implementation, BASF expects a reduction of around 6,000 positions worldwide until the end of 2021.

Dr Martin Brudermüllet, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF, said: “We will set up the new organisation with a clear focus on leveraging synergies, reducing interfaces, and enabling flexibility and creativity.”

“We want our customers to create a new BASF. To achieve this, we have to live a new BASF. We will therefore continue to develop our organisation to work more effectively and efficiently.”

“In this way, we will ensure the success of customers, strengthen our competitiveness, and grow profitability as a company.”