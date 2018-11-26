BASF to stop TDI production in Ludwigshafen due to water levels of river Rhine

BASF will have to stop TDI production in Ludwigshafen due to the river Rhine.

The water level of river Rhine is currently on an all-time low, impacting transport by ship.

Despite maximum shift to alternative means of transport, including pipeline, trucks and rail, not all raw materials can be supplied to BASF’s Ludwigshafen site.

Therefore, BASF will have to stop the TDI production in Ludwigshafen.

The company says restart of production depends on improved Rhine water level and BASF is in close contact with its customers.