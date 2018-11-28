BASF wins most sustainable innovation partner for BMW

BASF has been presented with a BMW Supplier Innovation Award 2018 in the Sustainability category.

BMW Group said BASF achieved the best performance in CO2 emissions in the report published by the non-governmental organisation CDP.

BASF’s anchoring of the fight against climate change within the company were cited as another reason for the decision.

× Expand BASF Dr. Martin Brudermüller (Mitte), Vorstandsvorsitzender der BASF SE, bei der Preisverleihung mit Jörg Willimayer (links) und Jürgen Westermeier von der BMW Group / Dr. Martin Brudermüller (middle), Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BA... Dr. Martin Brudermüller (middle), Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE, at the awards ceremony with Jörg Willimayer (left) and Jürgen Westermeier of BMW Group

BASF has also developed solutions to help its customers reduce CO2 emissions, such as a coating process, which reduces energy consumption by eliminating one entire coating and curing step in the automotive industry.

“For more than 50 years, BMW and BASF have shared a common goal: sustainable mobility,” said Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE.

“We see this award as both recognition of our longstanding collaborative partnership as well as motivation to continue to be a pioneer and a trendsetter in terms of sustainability. As such, we have set ourselves the target of CO2-neutral growth until 2030.”

The awards ceremony took place on 21st November at the BMW plant in Landshut, Germany.

BMW Group recognised a total of 15 suppliers for their achievements and exceptional collaboration and named five winners in the categories Productivity, Sustainability, Efficient Dynamics, Digitalization and Emotional Experience.