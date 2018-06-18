BASF’s UK site in Alfreton scoops double award win

× Expand BASF UK celebrates double award win at the CIA Awards on June 14. BASF NEW

BASF plc’s UK site in Alfreton, Derbyshire, has picked up two accolades at this year’s Chemical Industry Awards.

The site, which develops, manufactures and supplies polyurethane solutions for systems and specialities to customers in the UK and Ireland scooped the ‘Environmental Leadership Award’ and the ‘INEOS Responsible Care Award’ at the ceremony on June 14.

The Environmental Leadership Award recognises the company that can demonstrate excellence in environmental leadership through the development or use of innovative clean technology or products that help reduce the environmental footprint of chemical manufacturing.

The INEOS Responsible Care Award goes to the company or site which has excelled at Responsible Care by demonstrating leadership and a creative approach.“I would like to thank everyone at site for contributing to this achievement and to share in this success,” commented BASF’s Alfreton Site Manager, Nick Maybury.

BASF was also shortlisted for five other awards, including Company of the Year. The CIA Awards are considered the premier accolades for the UK chemical industry, designed to offer an opportunity to highlight and promote excellent performance at the company, site or on an individual level.