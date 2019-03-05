Baton change at Wittmann Battenfeld

As of March this year, Rainer Weingraber has taken over the management of Wittmann Battenfeld in Kottingbrunn, succeeding the company’s long-standing Managing Director and CEO Georg Tinschert, who will retire at the end of March.

Weingraber, a graduated industrial engineer, can look back on many years of management experience in internationally renowned companies, such as DaimlerChrysler, Siemens, Magna, and most recently the Haas Group, where he worked as a Managing Director for several years in Austria as well as in other countries.

× Expand ['Sophia Hilmar', 'MA'] L-R: Rainer Weingraber, Werner Wittmann, Georg Tinschert

Werner Wittmann, Managing Partner of the Wittmann Group, said: “With Rainer Weingraber, the Wittmann Group will have a top executive who will give the company new impulses from his knowledge and management experience.”

Under Georg Tinschert, who was appointed CEO of the company at the end of 2007, Wittmann Battenfeld has experienced an impressive development both technologically and economically and is one of the internationally renowned players in the plastics industry today.