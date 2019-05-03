Battenfeld-Cincinnati opens new pilot plant line for packaging industry

Battenfeld-Cincinnati has added a multifunctional thermoforming sheet line to its pilot plant in Bad Oeynhausen.

The complete extrusion line is equipped with cutting-edge machine components and can produce sheets and thin boards made from new materials, recycled materials, bioplastics, and combinations of materials.

Dr Henning Stieglitz, CTO at Battenfeld-Cincinnati, said: “The new pilot plant line will enable our customers to develop new types of sheets or optimise their existing products, something that is becoming increasingly important in the context of design for recycling.”

The core components of the pilot plant line are the high-speed extruder 75 T6.1, the STARextruder 120-40, and the Multi-Touch roll stack with a width of 1,400mm.

Stieglitz said: “We are confident that the new pilot plant line will not only demonstrate our machine expertise in this sector, but will also provide our customers with a special service, enabling them to work together with us to produce and test optimised sheets under production conditions.”