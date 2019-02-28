Bayer announces winner of Thrombosis Research Award 2019

The Scientific Committee of the Bayer Science and Education Foundation has awarded the Bayer Thrombosis Research Award to Dr. Changjun Yin for the Institute for Cardiovascular Prevention at the Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich.

Dr. Yin was chosen in recognition of his research on Atherosclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease as inflammatory conditions with high risks to develop thrombosis-related diseases.

× Expand Dr. Changjun Yin

Yin and the research group showed a compelling case to bridge basic science using animal models and human translational studies in atherosclerosis, choroid plexus inflammation, and Alzheimer’s, and the data strongly suggests an avenue to treat patients afflicted with atherosclerosis.

Kemal Malik, member of the Bayer AG Board of Management responsible for Innovation, and Chairman of the Foundation, said: “Advances in science, both at universities and research institutes and in industry, are society’s investment in the future. We want to boost research and promote excellence.”“Bayer is working to discover and develop new treatment options for diseases for which there is a high level of medical need. It is therefore also very important for us to support pioneering achievements both in medical research and clinical application.”

Dr. Frank Misselwitz, prize sponsor and Head of the Thrombosis and Hematology Thrapeutic Area in Bayer’s Clinical Research, said: “Changjun Yin is a talented researcher whose work stands out from that of the many other nominees.”

“His work on the cross-talk of thrombosis and inflammation and its role in the pathogenesis of neurogenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease is highly innovative and methodologically outstanding. In view of his excellent scientific work, Dr. Yin is most particularly deserving of this award.”