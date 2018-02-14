BBC to ban single-use plastic by 2020

The BBC has announced a plan to remove single-use plastic from its operations by 2020.

The BBC aim to scrap plastic cups and cutlery by the end of 2018, ending the use of around 2 million plastic cups used by visitors and staff across the BBC's sites a year. Already several BBC sites have begun to remove plastic cups from kitchens and replace with glasses.

By 2019 plastic containers will be removed from canteens, starting with a pilot in Salford this month, (February 2018) where the BBC will also trial a coffee cup recycling scheme.

BBC One’s series, Blue Planet II attracted global attention in highlighting the long-term, damaging impact single-use plastic is having on the world’s oceans and environment.

Tony Hall, BBC Director-General, says: “Like millions of people watching Blue Planet II, I was shocked to see the avoidable waste and harm created by single-use plastic. We all need to do our bit to tackle this problem, and I want the BBC to lead the way. Scrapping throwaway plastic cups and cutlery is the first step, and with our plan I hope we can have a BBC free of single-use plastic altogether.”

In the last Charter period, the BBC met targets to reduce its carbon footprint by a third and the volume of waste per person sent to landfill by 90 per cent.