Beamer Dreamer sets electric power distance record in scrap derived car

An electronics recycling firm based in California has broken an electric vehicle record for the farthest driven on one battery charge.

Eric Lundgren, founder of recyclers ITAP, clocked up 994 miles in a modified BMW 5 Series at the California Speedway in Fontana, USA.

He built his car, ‘the Phoenix’, for around £10,000, with 90 per cent recycled parts. Lundgren has parked himself in the Guinness Book of World Records, overtaking a Japanese effort from 2013. He said: “The purpose of The Phoenix is to showcase Hybrid Recycling, and demonstrate to the world the amazing possibilities and potential derived from electronic waste recycling.”