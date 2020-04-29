BEC Group provides plastic expertise for PPE

× Expand BEC Group BEC The tooling in process for the Capit visor

Hampshire-based plastics design and production company, BEC Group, has used its expertise to help produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for key workers in the UK.

Approached by two British companies looking to source help in producing items of PPE in the last few weeks, BEC was able to apply its design, tooling and moulding capabilities to two separate projects.

It is working closely with Capit, a producer of a protective visor system, on the tooling for the mass manufacture of the product, which is suitable for non-clinical environments such as shops, as well as for delivery drivers.

Working in a short time frame, BEC’s experts took the initial idea for the visor design to the final drawings in a few hours, with the first-off samples delivered in days.

Simultaneously, BEC is working with not-for-profit organisation, Protecting Heroes, in producing visors suitable for medical and frontline healthcare staff. Prototypes of the product were tested by the Critical Care Team at the Royal London Hospital, with the design then going into production.

Commenting on the projects, BEC’s Marketing Manager, Clare Elvy, said: “The scale of this pandemic has weighed heavily on us all and as experienced UK manufacturers we were keen to step up.

“So, when we were approached by UK design innovators, Capit, to engineer their clip-on visor shields for delivery drivers, and Protecting Heroes to assist in large scale manufacture of NHS protective face shields, we didn’t hesitate.”