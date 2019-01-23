Beck Automation announces sales and service location for UK and Ireland

Beck Automation has announced the start of its new sales and service location in UK and Ireland, which will be based in Oakham in the East Midlands.

The move will give key advantages to customers and partners, including fast response time and reduced expenditure on service interventions, as well as bringing a new dimension to the local market.

Alongside the move, Beck has announced a new partner, Jim Ward, who will become the first point of contact for the customer base in the UK and Ireland on all sales and service related matters.

Ward has worked in the plastics industry since 1996, having over 20 years of experience with IML and Beck Automation.