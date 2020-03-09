Behn Meyer to distribute Birch Chemicals products in Europe

Birch Chemicals has announced that Behn Meyer Europe will distribute its Innovox calcium oxide and Innovoh calcium hydroxide products in Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

The expansion will see Europe’s core market gain greater access to Innovox calcium oxide, a desiccant used in a wide variety of rubber products, along with Innovoh calcium hydroxide, which can be used as an activator in FKM blends.

With a successful ongoing collaboration in Southeast Asia, the two companies now play to meet demand by expanding their partnership to Europe’s core markets.

Joachim Bertrand, Director at Behn Meyer, said: “Behn Meyer believes in shaping solutions for the future, and our commitment to leading innovation and partnership in the industry is why we’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Birch Chemicals.”

Steve Foster, Director at Birch Chemicals, said: “Innovation is at the forefront of everything we do at Birch Chemicals.”

“Compound manufacturers around the world rely on Innovox and Inonvoh for high-quality and consistent results, and we’re delighted to be making it even easier to deliver that to them.”