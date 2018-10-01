Belgrade appoints new certified internal quality systems auditor to the team

Belgrade Polymer Products has announced the addition of a new certified internal quality systems auditor to the customer services team, Konrad Webster.

Webster, a Customer Service Coordinator, attended a course recently in Haydock as part of improvements to the customer services function, and part of a career development programme.

The course incorporated the following: understand the requirements of the current BS EN ISO9001:2015. Audit preparation for compliance and process auditing. Conducting an audit including audit notes. Accurately reporting any non-compliances found and follow up.

Webster, said: “I found the course relevant and enjoyable and I look forward to putting my training to good use in my customer service role”

“Konrad joined our team in 2017 as a Customer Services Coordinator, and has adapted well to the demands and the day-to-day challenges within the Sales Office,” said Patrick Burke, Belgrade General Manager.

“Konrad is an important part of our future succession plans, and with experience and further training will develop into one of our future managers. Our business is totally dedicated to continuous improvement in quality and customer service.”