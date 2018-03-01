Belgrade Polymer expands fan cowl business

Thermoforming manufacturer, Belgrade Polymer Products has secured business with a local customer who supplies radiator fan cowls for commercial and agricultural vehicles worldwide.

The Wellingborough-based vacuum-forming and injection-moulding company manufactures seven different sizes of ABS fan cowls, which are fitted as original equipment into vehicles for markets in the US and Middle East.

“We have been supplying this customer with three-quarters of their needs for several years now. Over the last 18 months we have secured 100 per cent of their business,” explained Patrick Burke, Belgrade General Manager.

“Our convenient location nearby also helped to finalise our customer’s decision. Their business is growing notably and keeping us busy thermo-forming thousands of fan cowls per year.”

Burke believes this success is down to an excellent trading relationship, good communication and fully understanding their requirements.

Belgrade Polymer Products is ISO9001-accredited, manufacturing bespoke products for a range of market sectors.