Belgrade Polymer Products achieves ISO9001:2015 certification

Wellingborough-based thermoformer, Belgrade Polymer Products, has achieved the internationally-recognised ISO9001:2015 certification for a quality management system (QMS).

The certification requires organisations to demonstrate that they have a Quality Management System in place to ensure consistency and continuing improvement; leading to high levels of performance and customer satisfaction.

“We’re very proud to have achieved the updated ISO9001:2015 certification. It shows that we comply with the most up-to-date quality standards and will lead to on-going improvements in quality and communication,” commented Patrick Burke, Belgrade General Manager.

The new certification has greater emphasis on customer satisfaction, allowing Belgrade to further build on its reputation for a customer-focussed approach to product development, rapid prototyping services and quality manufacturing.

Burke added: “This latest certification is a sign to our customers, current and future, of our serious commitment to quality, service and customer support.”