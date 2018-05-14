Belgrade Polymer Products ‘noses ahead’ in the energy sector

Belgrade Polymer Products claims its ‘nosing ahead’ in the renewable energy sector by offering proven expertise in manufacturing bespoke ABS nose cones for wind turbines.

The Wellingborough thermo-forming specialist says it can supply energy companies with a comprehensive service tailored to their exact requirements, due to developments in prototype testing, sample production and equipment investment.

Typical nose cone products supplied measure up to 1.6m in diameter and are available in black or white from stock or any colour can be specified, subject to a minimum order quantity.

“We are well placed to serve the growing wind energy market with a range of in-house specialist and flexible capability,” said Patrick Burke, Belgrade General Manager.

“We can undertake the complete process of product development from design and prototype to manufacturing items to customers’ bespoke specifications.”

Belgrade has a ‘zero waste’ philosophy where no plastic goes to incineration or landfill in its manufacturing operation.

Its ‘closed-loop’ manufacturing process contributes to this process with in-house sheet extrusion, vacuum-forming and recycling, enabling the business to boost its eco-credentials.

ISO9001-accredited, Belgrade can supply customers in the UK, Europe and worldwide.