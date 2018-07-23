Belgrade Polymer Products promotes Daniel Mong to Operations Manager

Belgrade Polymer Products has promoted Daniel Mong to Operations Manager.

His promotion comes 12 months after he joined the Wellingborough-based thermo-forming and injection-moulding company as an Operator.

Mong brings a range of experience to the role built up from working in various sectors of the plastics industry.

He will be responsible for the running of Belgrade’s operations, including maintenance of stock control, ordering systems and processes, working alongside Belgrade’s Production Manager, Mick Pratt.

Patrick Burke, Belgrade General Manager said: “Daniel’s wealth of expertise and experience in the industry is a great asset to the business and we are delighted to recognise this with his well-deserved promotion.”

Mong said: “I’ve always been fascinated with how things are made. It’s very satisfying to see a product take shape; you’re creating something. Not only that, the sustainability aspect is very important to me as a plastic product can be reused or recycled and be given a whole new lease of life.”