Belgrade Polymer Products recognises employee’s 30 years’ service

Belgrade Polymer Products has recognised the 30 years’ service of one of its longest-serving employees, Paul Lovelock.

Lovelock, a Supervisor, was presented with a Citizen Eco-Drive ‘perpetual movement’ watch as a commemorative gift by Belgrade General Manager Patrick Burke.

He initially worked on the ‘encapsulator’ machine making water tank insulation jackets, Joining the company from school as a trainee.

From there, gaining experience on thermoforming machines and a fork lift truck licence, enabled him to move into setting up machines for production.

The company says his accrual of a wide range of skills led to his promotion to Day Shift Supervisor eight years ago.

Lovelock said: “What I enjoy most is everything; there’s such a vast array of jobs to do. I believe that’s what keeps myself and everybody interested in the type of work here. It is so varied. One week it may be producing the same product, then the following week it could be three or four types of work, depending on the product.”

“Paul is one of the stalwarts of the team, a person that any of the new operatives can go to. We’ve had several youngsters join over the last few years and Paul has been involved in their induction and training on the different machines and he is often the first port of call if there’s an issue with one of the machines,” added Burke

“His longevity with us also illustrates our commitment to career progression for employees; in particular for school-leavers who can benefit from learning opportunities and acquiring valuable skills along the way.”