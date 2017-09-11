Belgrade welcomes customer advisor Webster

Konrad Webster has joined thermoforming specialist Belgrade Polymer Products as a Customer Service Advisor in a new restructured administrative, marketing and customer-facing role.

His appointment comes at a time of expansion for the Wellingborough-based company which is experiencing growth across both its UK and export markets.

Patrick Burke, Belgrade’s General Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Konrad as a key member of our team as we continue to invest in the business and drive further growth and wish him success in his new career.”

Webster, a Coventry University graduate with an MA in International Relations, was previously Relief Deputy Manager at William Hill Bookmakers. He said: “I was attracted by a new challenge in an interesting, diverse and cross-functional role, which will enable me to gain experience in all aspects of the manufacturing process and further enhance our service to customers.”

Offering a fast and flexible service, Belgrade Polymer Products manufactures bespoke products to customers’ exact requirements in a diverse range of industries. Materials offered include PP, LDPE, MDPE, HDPE, HIPS and ABS ranging in thickness from 0.5mm to 5mm.