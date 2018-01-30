Belgrade’s boxer proves a ‘hit’ at charity match

× Expand Belgrade Konrad Webster

A staff member at thermoforming specialist, Belgrade Polymer Products, has proved a surprise knockout in the boxing ring.

Konrad Webster, who works as a Customer Service Advisor at the at Wellingborough-based firm, volunteered to compete in a charity match after a participant withdrew.

Despite having no formal training, the 22-year-old embraced the challenge and ended up beating his opponent in the fourth round at the Brian Rose Boxing Club in Blackpool.

Webster’s unexpected winning bout helped to raise more than £250 in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Belgrade’s General Manager, Patrick Burke, commented: “We’re proud of Konrad’s achievement; it takes a lot of guts!”