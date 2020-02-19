Bell packaging delivers greener solution for Dundee Gin

Dundee Gin have worked with Bell Packaging Limited to deliver a new environmental solution for their packaging.

Bell Packaging have produced a range of alternatives using folding carton, PET, Polypropylene and recycled Retran.

Peter Menzies, Head Taster at The Dundee Gin, said: “Our customers had asked for a combination pack and for this Bell sampled a duo, trio and 5-bottle set all using the same footprint. This means we can buy in small quantities with no tooling and very fast delivery.”

The end cap solution provided excellent protection to the bottles – this is moulded in a low-density polythene which is 100 per cent recyclable.

When showing the packs to their clients Dundee Gin saw another opportunity. In August 2019 they launched their 50cl bottle presented in a Retran tube. This design incorporates the standard end cap on the base which gives excellent protection and a flat lid which is easy to secure and offers the ideal area for advertising.

The film used to produce the tubing contains a minimum of 70% recycled post-consumer waste. That’s to say it is discarded rubbish – normally fizzy drinks bottles. This is collected, cleaned, chipped and reprocessed to form the core of the new Retran film.

The optical clarity of Retran ensures a perfect presentation in store and the strength is comparable with virgin films.