Bell tells all with recycling identification initiative

Following the success of Retran, Bell Packaging has introduced a new initiative to its range of recycled packaging.

Retran was introduced in 2018 with a minimum recycled content of 70 per cent, which has been adopted by most Bell customers.

Peter Lennie, Bell Managing Director, said: “We have been absolutely delighted with the take up by Bell customers for Retran. With no reduction in strength the new film has excellent optical clarity and the switch from the original Virgin PET formulation to the recycled version has been easy.”

Bell has confirmed there is no impact on cost and the performance of the film in assembly is equal to normal production.

An added advantage of Retran is that it is suitable for kerbside collection and is 100 per cent recyclable.

To help the customers identify the recycling nature of the products, all Retran products can be embossed with a recyclable logo.

The move to identify the types of plastics being used will enable consumers and recyclers identify and separate the components easily.

Lennie said: “Bell is committed to the recycling of all plastics of all plastics. Currently this can be done locally where facilities exist, however with the initiatives announced by DEFRA and new recycling facilities planned by Biffa the opportunity for the UK to become Europe’s leading recycling nation is too good an opportunity to miss.”