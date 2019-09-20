Benvic acquires Dugdale UK as it continues international expansion

Benvic Europe SAS (“Benvic”) has closed the acquisition of Dugdale Compounds Limited (“Dugdale”), the independent PVC compounder in the UK.

The acquisition of Dugdale marks the sixth add-on investment for Benvic in just over 18 months following the acquisitions of Vinyloop (Italy), Alfa PVC (Poland), Plantura (Italy) and more recently Modenplast (Italy) and Ereplast (France).

The company believes with this latest investment, Benvic continues to expand its European footprint by continuing to diversify its product portfolio and enhancing its operational capabilities.

The two companies’ commercial and technical teams will work closely together going forward, to ensure seamless continuity of existing supply and service levels for customers.

Luc Mertens, Benvic’s CEO, said: “The integration of a major player like Dugdale within Benvic will allow us to significantly strengthen our operations in the UK and Irish markets where the group has become a major player over recent years. The excellent synergies of the two companies’ products and solutions will strengthen our product offering and improve our ability to address the technical, environmental and regulatory requirements of our customers, providing future product sustainability.”

David Outen, Dugdale’s Managing Director, added: “We are delighted to join Benvic and become part of an international group with diversified activities including the addition of new polymers and recycling capabilities.”